I thank DK Shivakumar for my success: Ramesh Jarkiholi

In politics, it’s important to decide which move should be made at what time. Never abandon the people who believed in you.

Published: 10th February 2020 04:46 AM

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Ramesh Jarkiholi, one of the key persons in bringing down the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government and allowing the BJP to return to power, was accorded a rousing welcome at Gokak on Sunday on his first visit to the constituency after he became a minister.

“I thank DK Shivakumar for my success. Because he interfered with the affairs of Belagavi, I managed to grow politically and reach this stage,” he said sarcastically.

“I felt sad during the oath-taking ceremony, as Mahesh Kumatalli and others could not become ministers. I decided to accept the position only after Kumatalli pressurised me, and I became a minister only because of the efforts of Balachandra Jarkiholi and Kumatalli,” he said.

He said, “As far as development works are concerned, what Satish took 20 years to do, I did it in just two years. In politics, it’s important to decide which move should be made at what time. Never abandon the people who believed in you. My own people stabbed me in the back and I will not repeat the mistake of believing them in future.”

Comments

