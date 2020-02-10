Include Ayurveda in government scheme: NIMHANS chief BN Gangadhar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a need for large-scale nationalisation of healthcare services, said Dr BN Gangadhar, Padma Shri recipient and Director, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

Speaking at Ayusmat 2020, a healthcare summit held at IIM Bengaluru on Sunday, he said that non-allopathic treatments under Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) must be included in the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This would also revive the alternative traditional practices, he added.

He vouched for an integrated model with polytherapy or polypharmacy to move from illness treatment to wellness promotion.