Portfolio allotment today, confirms Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

There were several aspirants for the ministerial berths, including Araga Jnanendra. But all could not be accommodated because of the constraints.

Published: 10th February 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, HUBBALLI & MYSURU: The wheels of cabinet expansion move slowly. Two months after the results were announced and a little more than 96 hours after they were inducted, the ten new members of the cabinet will get their portfolios on Monday, confirmed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday.

There is no confusion in allocating portfolios, said Yediyurappa, while speaking to media persons after holding the Janata Darshan at Shikaripura in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Yediyurappa said Umesh Katti could not be inducted into the cabinet due to unavoidable circumstances. “After meeting the party high command in Delhi, Katti met me. He will definitely be inducted in the coming days. The issue of `original BJP’ and `migrant BJP’ is the creation of the media,” he said.

There were several aspirants for the ministerial berths, including Araga Jnanendra. But all could not be accommodated because of the constraints. Appointments for various boards and corporations will be taken up after the budget on March 5, he said.

On the budget, he said that the government will lay emphasis on agriculture and irrigation.On the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, he said that it will come into force in the state when the central government implements it across the country.

In Mysuru, B Y Vijayendra the younger son of Yediyurappa, said, ``Adagur H. Vishwanath and former MLA M T B Nagaraj will be inducted into the cabinet in the coming days. The chief minister will keep his word given to them, and he never goes back on his words.”

Stating that there is no dissidence within the BJP, he took a jibe at the opposition parties, saying, “Kumaraswamy (the JD-S leader) and others predicted the collapse of the government after the cabinet expansion, but they have been proved wrong. The chief minister will give good governance in the next three-and-half-years.”

Meanwhile, Honnalli MLA M P Renukacharya, who has not been given a ministerial post, did not express his discontentment as he has done on previous occasions. Instead, he said that it is up to the chief minister to decide on the portfolios.

