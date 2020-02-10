Home States Karnataka

Three tested negative for coronavirus in Udupi

Published: 10th February 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In what comes as a big relief, the throat swabs of three suspected coronavirus patients in Udupi that was sent for tests have come back as negative. 

Throat swabs of three persons who got admitted at a district government hospital in Udupi with symptoms of fever on Friday was sent to Bangalore medical college and research institute for test to know whether the admitted persons who returned from China 15 days back had contracted coronavirus.

The 30-year-old man from Kaup taluk had been China on personal work and had returned to Udupi 15 days back. Upon showing the symptoms of fever, throat pain and cold, he was suggested to get admitted.

He was admitted in the isolation ward and was directed to remain under quarantine till the observation period ends and till the test report is obtained.

Another family from Mandarthi, a man and his wife, who had returned after a tour from China 15 days back were also kept under observation at the isolation ward in the district government hospital, Udupi.

Udupi DC G Jagadish has said that there are no coronavirus case reported in Udupi and people need not panic. Sources said that the three tested negatives for coronavirus in Udupi will be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

