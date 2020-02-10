Want job reservation for Kannadigas, laws to control migration: Pro-Kannada groups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various Kannada organisations, under the banner of Kannada, Karnataka Kendritha Rajakarana, held a protest at Town Hall on Sunday, demanding job reservation for Kannadigas, in private and government sector. Their other major demand was a law from the central government to control and regulate inter-state migration nationwide.

“People from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other places come and take our jobs, including the position of MLAs and corporators. There needs to be a law by the central government to control their migration,” said Mohanraj Vadeyar, national president, National Labour Human Rights Anti-Corruption Forum.

“We want prominence for Kannadigas. At present, outsiders are coming in and snatching our livelihood — be it private or government sector,” said Rajendra Gowda, founder and state president, Akhila Karnataka Rajya Kannadambe Hitharakshana Vedike.

One of their demands was if private companies wish to hire outsiders, they should take permission from the government.