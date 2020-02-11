Home States Karnataka

Alumni plan 10 centres for industry-IIT collaboration

The industry must spend more on working with academic institutions, said Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Saturday.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The industry must spend more on working with academic institutions, said Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Saturday.

Speaking at the maiden IIT-Industry conclave organised by the IIT-Alumni Centre Bengaluru (IIT-ACB) on Saturday, he said that industry must take a leap of faith and trust academic institutions --  if not individually, maybe as consortiums (like in the USA) -- and identify centres of excellence.Just like Bosch and TVS Lucas establishing centres of excellence, the industry can set up 10 centres of excellence.

“If the government is ready to invest, the industry too must come forward to at least say they will commit Rs 1,000 crore for 10 centres,” he said.

Recalling his stint as the chair of the committee on cyber physical systems, he said that the government has a budget of Rs 3,600 crore for cyber physical systems. Of this, Rs 120 crore is to be released by March 31. The government also plans to set aside Rs 8,000 crore for quantum computing, he said.

Best practices for institutions need to be enlisted and shared among IITs for systematic implementation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp