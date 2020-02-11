Garbage woes pile up at temple town of Kodagu, raise a stink

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With no suitable land available at Bhagamandala Gram Panchayat for waste segregation, garbage woes are piling up in the town even as panchayat is shelling a whopping amount to check the mance. The temple towns of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery are regularly visited by a large number of devotees and tourists alike. This has resulted in increased quantity of waste generation each day and with no waste segregation unit in place at the temple towns, the waste problem is piling up.

The scientific segregation of waste has always been a challenge at Bhagamandala Gram Panchayat. Over a couple of years ago, the panchayat was in news for disposing waste at a private land, which was then indirectly disposed in the banks of River Cauvery. However, following opposition from residents, the search for suitable land began and the state sanctioned `13.24 lakh to establish a waste segregation unit on panchayat limits.

Nevertheless, the search for suitable land is still ongoing. While land was identified for the project at Thannimani village limits and work had begun for establishment of a segregation unit, the project met with a hurdle as it was opposed by the forest department.

Since the identified land fell under the limits of Bramhagiri Wildlife area, the project had to be dropped. A second site was then identified at Korangala village but residents opposed this move as the site was in close proximity with the river bank of Cauvery.

Currently, another site has been identified for the purpose on survey number 78/2, but has met with opposition from adjoining gram panchayat of Aiyangeri. In 2016, `3.24 lakh has been released for establishment of waste segregation unit at Bhagamandala panchayat limits. After continuous search for suitable land, survey number 78/2 had been finalised. However, this has met with opposition from Aiyangeri Gram Panchayat as the survey number falls under Aiyangeri village. Nevertheless, Kodagu DC and ZP CEO have proposed to jointly start a segregation unit - for Bhagamandala and Aiyangeri panchayat - at the 78/2 site in Aiyangeri.

An order letter in this regard is awaited. Work will begin once the letter reaches both the panchayats,” said Ashok, Panchayat Development Officer of Bhagamandala GP.