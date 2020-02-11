In a smart move, BSY keeps Bengaluru Development portfolio for himself

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: Despite having seven ministers from Bengaluru city, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has kept the Bengaluru Development Portfolio to himself, which is being seen as a politically smart move. The post was much sought after by both old loyalists and the turncoats, and allotting this ministry to any one of the camps would have added to the chaos that the BSY government is already facing.

After much delay, the newly elected MLAs, who were recently sworn in as cabinet ministers, got their portfolios on Monday. S T Somashekar, MLA from Yeshwanthpur, got Cooperation, Byrathi Basavaraju from K R Puram bagged Urban Development (excluding Bengaluru) and Gopalaiah from Mahalakshmi Layout got small-scale industries as well as Sugar. Other MLAs from Bengaluru - Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is a Deputy CM, has IT-BT, Suresh Kumar has Primary and Secondary Education, R Ashok has revenue and V Somanna, Housing ministry.

Byrathi Basavaraju wanted Revenue, Power or Bengaluru Development, while Somashekar was aiming for Bengaluru Development or Transport.The Bengaluru Development Ministry literally has a complete hold over the state capital, including the BBMP. It is the most powerful ministry after the CM’s post and

Home ministry.

Sources told The New Indian Express that Yediyurappa, who is already struggling to balance the old and new teams, was under immense pressure to allot the ministry. But he staved it off, as he did not want to further deepen the rift within party.

With BBMP elections scheduled over the next few months, allotting the ministry at this stage would not have been a politically savvy move, the sources said. The BJP aims to come back to power in the Palike with full majority and to achieve that, it needs the support all party MLAs and ministers from Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa has also managed to stall the party bigwigs from Bengaluru — R Ashok and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who are from the powerful Vokkaliga community — in getting the portfolio. With this, he has avoided an open tussle in the party, at least for the time being, the sources said.

Former home minster Ramalinga Reddy said, “At over 1.1 crore, one-sixth of the population of Karnataka lives in Bengaluru. The size of the city is equivalent to five districts. It needs a dedicated minister. Yediyurappa’s hands are full as he is the CM and by holding on to the ministry, he may not be able to do justice to the city, which needs a lot of attention now,’’ he said.