‘SC order on reservations not in accordance with Constitution’

Published: 11th February 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Reacting sharply to the Supreme Court order that reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right, former Supreme Court judge H N Nagamohan Das on Monday said that the ruling is not in accordance with the ideals of the Constitution.

“The judgment is not in alignment with the ideals of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution says that reservation is not mercy or charity, but is a right guaranteed by it, which has become a human right today,” said the judge, adding that the order has brought anxiety among the masses.

He said that the only solution to the issue is the rescinding of the 117th Amendment in Parliament for reservation in promotions for SC/STs and make it a fundamental right. The former judge was at the inauguration of the hearing of the one-man commission that he is heading, to look into the demands of increasing SC/ST reservation in the state in accordance with the percentage of the population.

“On one side, we are working to increase reservation, while on the other, they are saying it is not a fundamental right,” he pointed out.

When a comment was raised from the audience on the issue of taking the names of judges, Das said that even though every citizen has the right to criticise an order by the top court, it should be done within a framework, and warned that criticism should not get personal.

He said that disinvestment, privatisation or shutting down of government-run establishments and institutions are also a threat to reservation and social justice.

He said that 60 lakh posts are vacant in Central and state governments, and in Karnataka itself, 2,69,000 posts are vacant. If these had been filled, many would have got reserved posts, he said.

He said that while there are vacant posts, the government is recruiting employees on contract basis, and are outsourcing jobs where there is no reservation. He said that calls for justice should not be limited to reservation, but there must be representation in law-making bodies and schools.

