School drama case: Court yet to give relief to Shaheen institute

The further hearing of the anticipatory bail application moved by the President and 4 other members of the school management has been posted to Monday.

Published: 11th February 2020 11:51 PM

By Ramkrishna Badseshi and Maruti Bavidoddi
Express News Service

BIDAR: Shaheen Urdu Primary School headmistress and the mother of Class V girl who played a role in the controversial drama in the school annual gathering on 21st January have to wait for another day to learn the fate of their bail application. The further hearing of the anticipatory bail application moved by the President and 4 other members of the school management has been posted to Monday.

A team of 4 advocates headed by Bengaluru-based  BT Venkatesh appeared for the HM and the school management while Public Prosecutor Balabheem Madansure argued on behalf of the prosecution.

In the bail application, the team of advocates argued that the sections under sedation case would not apply as there was no act of sedation either in the drama or in any other things. Playing drama comes under freedom of expression and the dialogues of the drama were common in any of the dramas. Balabheem Madansure stated that the investigation is underway and releasing them would adversely affect its progress and the accused may influence the witnesses.

The same team of advocates also argued for the anticipatory bail for the president of Shaheen Institution Abdul Khader and management committee members of the institute -- Allauddin, Md. Bilal Inamdar, Yusuf Raheem, and Md. Mehetab. Referring the cases of Kedarnath v/s State of Bihar and Balavant v/s State of Punjab, Venkatesh argued that Sedation sections levelled against the president of the institute and other members of the management were false.

Whatever the drama's content was, it will come under the students' freedom of expression and the Prime Minister was not insulted in any way, they said.  The advocates argued that the case against the Management committee members of Shaheen Institute is politically motivated as the person who filed the FIR belonged to a political party.

Prosecutor Balabheem Madansure later sought three days’ time for filing objections against anticipatory bail plea. The judge Managuli Premavati adjourned the court for February 17, Monday.

Speaking with press persons advocate Venkatesh said that the Shaheen Institute has approached to the Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court to quash Sedation case against the institute and the Kalaburagi bench of the High Court has issued notice to Public Prosecutor to submit reply to the petition to quash Sedation case.

