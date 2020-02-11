With plum portfolio in kitty, Ramesh to target Hebbalkar, DKS

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After relentless efforts, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has, at last, landed the plum portfolio of Water Resources in the BJP government. In fact, he had aimed for the deputy chief minister’s post before he got involved in the Operation Lotus to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government to bring the BJP back to power. But with three DCMs already working under Yediyurappa, the party reportedly decided not to have yet another one, though it had assured Jarkiholi the coveted post. Instead, it ensured that he got one of the most important portfolios despite strong opposition from within the party.

When it became apparent he was not getting the DCM post, the new MLAs and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi exerted pressure on the BJP leadership ever since Yediyurappa took over as CM to allot him the Water Resources portfolio, sources said.

Jarkiholi will now speed up all pending irrigation projects, particularly in North Karnataka, said Athani MLA Mahesh Kumatalli. Many leaders still feel that Jarkiholi lacks the ability to handle the portfolio that needs a lot of knowledge and understanding on the various irrigation projects spread across the state.

As far as Belagavi politics is concerned, Jarkiholi is expected to firmly reestablish his lost grip. He was involved in a bitter fight with MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and her mentor DK Shivakumar, trying to prevent them from intervening in Belagavi affairs when he was a minister in the previous governments headed by Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy.

He is certain to target the two as he announced in Belagavi a few days after the BJP came to power that he will spend Rs 5 crore on a party candidate who will contest against Hebbalkar in the next assembly election from the Belagavi Rural constituency. He has asked BJP leaders from the constituency to identify one capable leader to represent the BJP in the next polls and to work unitedly.

Sources said that Hebbalkar, who has claimed to have received the highest amount of funds for development works in her constituency in the last one year, may face fund crunch with Jarkiholi likely to become the district in-charge minister.

His political rivalry with brother Satish Jarkiholi, a Congress MLA from the Yamakanmardi constituency, may also turn from bad to worse as he is keen to ensure Satish’s defeat in the next election. Ramesh stated a few months ago that he may contest from Yamakanmardi constituency to take on his brother Satish.



But during his first visit to his hometown Gokak after being inducted into the cabinet, he said that the brothers may have differences politically, but they are still a family. He said that he has achieved his political goals in just two years, while it took 20 years for Satish.

Saudatti BJP MLA Anand Mamani too may feel the heat, as for a long time, Jarkiholi has been supporting Anand Chopra, a BJP leader from the constituency. Ramesh failed to get Chopra the ticket in the last assembly election.