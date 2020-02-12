Home States Karnataka

JDS celebrates AAP’s Delhi victory, distribute sweets

But on the business side of the meeting, the party was worried about the ‘continued indifference’ of former ministers Gubbi Srinivas and G T Deve Gowda.

Published: 12th February 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM and leader of AAP Arvind Kejriwal waves his supporters during celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS national executive erupted in joy on Tuesday as the AAP marched towards a landslide victory in Delhi. Former PM HD Deve Gowda, Kerala Water Resources Minister Krishnan Kutty, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, HD Revanna, JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy described it as a victory for the ‘regional party’, as the party distributed ‘balushahi’ sweets among the members and audience.

But on the business side of the meeting, the party was worried about the ‘continued indifference’ of former ministers Gubbi Srinivas and GT Deve Gowda. Leaders were cautious not to mention the absence of the two on Monday and Tuesday, considering that the party numbers have dwindled from 37 to 34 and that these and other legislators could distance themselves further from the party.  

The party claimed that it has fielded a ‘Congress’ candidate Anil Kumar against DyCM Laxman Savadi in the council election and was hopeful of getting him elected if the opposition parties unite and there is cross-voting from the BJP ranks. But Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the issues had not been discussed. Some unhappy leaders said that while the state executive has not been constituted, the party is organising the national executive.

