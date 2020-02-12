Twitter blocks Karnataka BJP account for tweeting on people with 'liberal views'

By IANS

BENGALURU: Social media giant Twitter has blocked the Karnataka BJP's account for tweeting on people with "liberal views", the party said on Wednesday.

"It is unfortunate that our handle was locked out by Twitter for speaking the truth about liberals," tweeted BJP.

BJP vowed that it will not step back in its efforts to bring out the truth in the public domain.

"A big thanks for your support and encouragement. Satymeva Jayate. Jai Hind," the political party said to its supporters.

However, it did not specify for how long Twitter blocked its account but tweeted again on Wednesday after Monday.

It tweeted on Monday, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Vijay Bahuguna for "cheating" Dalits.

"In 2012, Congress was in power at the Centre and Uttarakhand. These were responsible for Supreme Court's decision to remove reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs and promotions," said Karnataka BJP.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhan told IANS that he had no idea about the account being blocked and then unblocked by Twitter.

"What has happened? I don't know," said Madhusudhana.

Reacting to the drubbing BJP suffered in the Delhi Assembly polls, the party tweeted that there is no need to lose heart.

"Now is the time to go back to voters to win their hearts and minds. Let us plan for 2025 from today. We are with you," tweeted Karnataka BJP on Wednesday.

Though BJP congratulated Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for winning the Delhi polls, the party highlighted that it managed to increase it vote share by six per cent compared to 2015.