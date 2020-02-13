Home States Karnataka

CM invites pro-Kannada organisations for talks, appeals to call off bandh

He appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to inconvenience people by observing the bandh.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurates Municipalika - 16th International Exhibition and Conference on Smart and Sustainable City Solutions in Bengaluru | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday invited pro-Kannada organisations to discuss their demands on the implementation of Dr Sarojini Mahishi Committee report and appealed to them to call off Thursday’s state bandh.

“I am always willing to discuss their demands on the implementation of the report recommendations. We have already implemented some of the suggestions made and we are willing to do whatever we can in the interest of people,” the CM said. 

He appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to inconvenience people by observing the bandh. “I want to make it clear that I am with them and I am even willing to cancel all my programmes on Thursday to discuss the issue at length,” he said.

Opposition parties, the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress, have extended their support to pro-Kannada organisations. Calling it an attempt to politicise the issue, he said, “What was the Congress party doing when it was in power? It is not correct to politicise such issues. Cutting across party lines, they all should make honest efforts to resolve these problems.”

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, speaking to media persons at Bagalkot in North Karnataka, too assured pro-Kannada organisations that the Sarojini Mahishi committee report would be implemented at the earliest after holding discussions with the departments concerned. He said that the discussion is already underway at the government level and that meetings are being held with all the stakeholders. “A decision will be taken on the report recommendations in the interest of the people,” he said.

In its 1986 report, the Dr Sarojini Mahishi Committee had recommended that majority of the jobs in all sectors should be reserved for Kannadigas, while 100 per cent reservation should be ensured for Kannadigas in Group C and D jobs in private establishments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pro-Kannada organisations BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp