CM invites pro-Kannada organisations for talks, appeals to call off bandh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday invited pro-Kannada organisations to discuss their demands on the implementation of Dr Sarojini Mahishi Committee report and appealed to them to call off Thursday’s state bandh.

“I am always willing to discuss their demands on the implementation of the report recommendations. We have already implemented some of the suggestions made and we are willing to do whatever we can in the interest of people,” the CM said.

He appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to inconvenience people by observing the bandh. “I want to make it clear that I am with them and I am even willing to cancel all my programmes on Thursday to discuss the issue at length,” he said.

Opposition parties, the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress, have extended their support to pro-Kannada organisations. Calling it an attempt to politicise the issue, he said, “What was the Congress party doing when it was in power? It is not correct to politicise such issues. Cutting across party lines, they all should make honest efforts to resolve these problems.”

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, speaking to media persons at Bagalkot in North Karnataka, too assured pro-Kannada organisations that the Sarojini Mahishi committee report would be implemented at the earliest after holding discussions with the departments concerned. He said that the discussion is already underway at the government level and that meetings are being held with all the stakeholders. “A decision will be taken on the report recommendations in the interest of the people,” he said.

In its 1986 report, the Dr Sarojini Mahishi Committee had recommended that majority of the jobs in all sectors should be reserved for Kannadigas, while 100 per cent reservation should be ensured for Kannadigas in Group C and D jobs in private establishments.