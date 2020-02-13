Karnataka bandh: Normal life remains unaffected in Bengaluru, cops detain pro-Kannada activists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Normal life remained unaffected in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka till afternoon despite the 12-hour State-wide bandh called by a coalition of pro-Kannada organisations demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report on job reservations for Kannadigas in the state. Interestingly it was ‘house arrest’ for some of the leaders of these pro-Kannada organisations.

Bengaluru police hadn’t taken any chance with security measures and ensured it in sensitive places especially in areas like Majestic bus stand, metro station in Bengaluru. There were few isolated incidents of tyre burning in Bengaluru.

Tension gripped around Mysore Bank circle and Majestic bus stand after altercation between Pro-Kannada activists and policemen when the protesters tried to stop BMTC buses and other vehicles. The cops detained the protesters.

Heavy forces were deployed around main junctions like Majestic, Shivaji nagar, Shanthi nagar and all TTMC centres to prevent any untoward incidents.

Several protesters blocked the road at Neraluru in Hosur border to block the bus service from Tamil Nadu and also burnt tyres on NICE road and Attibele road.

Pro Kannada activist Praveen Shetty was kept under house arrest and was not allowed to go for his morning walk.

The Bandh forced thousands of passengers to leave the city at early hours to catch their afternoon flights, which left the airport jampacked.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealing to the organisations to not cause inconvenience to the public, said that he is pro-Kannada and agreed to meet the agitating organisations' heads for discussion.

A delegation from these organisations was to meet the CM by around 12.45 pm on Thursday.

Schools and colleges are functional in the state, so are the KSRTC and BMTC buses.

The protest call was given by the 'Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota', comprising a few factions of 'Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV)'. It also has backing of Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, associations of farmers, street vendors, trade unions and transporters.