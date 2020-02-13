Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bandh today: Buses to run; schools to function

College students may enquire with their respective college managements whether colleges would remain open or not in their respective towns and cities.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:28 AM

Karnataka bandh

Karnataka bandh (File Photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka bandh called by the Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkuta on Thursday, is unlikely to hit many services in Bengaluru. The bandh has been called to demand the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommends job reservations to Kannadigas in the state in both the private and public sector.

Meanwhile, CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday invited pro-Kannada organizations for talks to discuss their demands on the implementation of the Dr Sarojini Mahishi Committee report and appealed to them to call off the bandh. 

Bangalore University and Bangalore Central University postgraduate exams which were to be conducted on Thursday have been postponed, while Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said government schools will function normally, but the respective District Commissioners may take a call.

College students may enquire with their respective college managements whether colleges would remain open or not in their respective towns and cities.

Public transportation including the Namma Metro and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will function as normal. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff and workers’ associations have stated that they will not be taking part in the protest but are in full support of the bandh.

However, cab services including those from cab aggregators and autos may take a hit from 6 am to 6 pm as those who are part of Adarsha Auto and Taxi Union and Jai Bharatha Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association will be taking part in the bandh.

Top cop warns against damage to property

“We have asked for a shutdown in the state but departments have not complied. We have had a meeting with the Chief Minister and DyCM two months ago but so far nothing has been done. Over 15,000 supporters are expected to take part in the protest. We are demanding a 75 per cent reservation,” H B Nagesh, Okkuta president, told The New Indian Express.  Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told the media that stern action would be taken if public property is targeted.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad said buses will run as per schedule. “We are hopeful and confident about it. We also appeal to the law enforcement officers to ensure protection of the buses as it is public property,” he said. 

The Karnataka government under Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde had appointed a committee in 1983 which was led by MP Sarojini Mahishi to look into reservation for Kannadigas in the state.

The report was finalised in 1986 and it recommended job reservations for Kannadigas in government jobs, public sector units and even in the private sector. It made 58 recommendations. Of these, 45 recommendations were accepted by the state government for implementation.

Services to be hit

Ola, Uber, taxis and autorickshaws

Services running

KSRTC, Namma Metro, BMTC, Govt schools and colleges, banks

Milk and essentials won’t be affected

