Karnataka govt plans to increase penalties for road offences

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to increase the penalty levied for road offences. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, transport minister Lakshman Savadi said that the Centre had brought an amendment to increase the penalty amount.

“We too have a similar proposal which we will discuss post the budget session. Before bringing in the amendment, we will create awareness among road users. By increasing the penalty amount, the number of offences and accidents will come down,” he said.

Speaking on electric buses, he said that a couple of companies were discussing the same with the government. “They have come forward to invest and maintain these buses. They also propose to give 40% of the profit to the government. We will check the feasibility and then proceed,” he said. He also said that they were planning to add 1,200 buses to the KSRTC’s and other corporations’ fleet.

On vehicle registration tax, Savadi said that there was shortage of Rs 1,200 crore as against the target of

Rs 7,000 crore. He said that there was a drop in the number of vehicles that were registered between October and December 2019. He said that as the maintenance cost of Volvo buses were high, the government will go for Leyland and Tata buses.