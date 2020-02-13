Opposition slams BSY for allotting Forest portfolio to Anand Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition parties slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for allotting the forest portfolio to newly inducted minister Anand Singh, who faces 15 cases, including the one booked under the Karnataka Forest Act. Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari, was inducted into the cabinet recently and was given the Food and Civil supplies portfolio. But within 24 hours, he managed to get it changed to Forest.

According to his latest election affidavit, 15 cases are pending against him, including the one for carrying out activities prohibited in reserved forests.

Slamming Yediyurappa, former chief minister Siddaramiah told The New Indian Express that it is like cladding wolf in sheep’s clothing. “This is not acceptable,’’ he said. The Karnataka Congress took to social media to slam the CM. “Yediyurappa allotting the forest ministry to Anand Singh is unacceptable as he has over a dozen cases pending against him, including serious offences under the Karnataka Forest Act. How can a person charged with serious offences head the ministry,” Mr Siddaramaiah asked.

Senior JDS leader Ramesh Babu too said that his party condemned Yediyurappa’s decision to allot the forest ministry to Anand Singh. “All these new ministers joined the BJP for money and power. We cannot expect anything good from them. When a person facing charges under forest act becomes a forest minister, he will exert pressure on forest officials to close the case,’’ he said.

However, Deputy CM Laxman Savadi defended Anand Singh on Wednesday, saying none of these charges have been proved. Activist-advocate Prashanth Bhushan tweeted, “15 cases pending against Anand Singh involve those pertaining to illegal mining and exports, penalties for illegal movement of forest produce. He also has one case specifically under the Karnataka Forest Act.”