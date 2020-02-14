Bidar sedition case: Headmistress and parent get bail over anti-NRC play

Ramkrishna Badseshi and Maruti Bavidoddi By

Express News Service

BIDAR: A Bidar court on Friday granted conditional bail to Farida Begum, the headmistress of Shaheen Urdu Medium Primary School, and Nazabunnisa, the mother of one of the students, who were arrested over an anti-NRC play during which children allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The duo were booked under sedition laws and have been behind bars since January 30.

The judge of the Principal and District Sessions Court of Bidar Managuli Premavati who pronounced the order on Friday evening asked the counsel of Farida Begum and Nazabunnisa to give surety of Rs 1 lakh for each of the accused. The judge also asked the accused not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the court and not to tamper with the evidence.

A team of four advocates headed by BT Venkatesh, a senior advocate from Bengaluru, and including advocate Prasanna from Bengaluru and Keshav Shirimale and Narayan Ganesh from Bidar argued for bail on behalf of Farida Begum and Nazabunnisa in the court on Tuesday. As the arguments from the advocates of both the accused and the prosecution were completed on Tuesday, the court posted the case for orders on Friday.

Advocate Keshav Shirimale said that Farida Begum and Nazabunnisa could come out from Bidar jail on Saturday as some formalities are yet to be completed for their release.

It may be recalled that the police arrested Farida Begum and Nazabunnisa on 30th January on the basis of a complaint lodged by a social activist Nilesh Rakshal on 26th January.

The students enacted a drama against the CAA, NPR and NRC in the school on 21st January in which the daughter of Nazabunnisa in her dialogue asked to beat with chappals those who come asking for proof of citizenship for implementation of NPR and NRC. She allegedly also abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her dialogue.

The court will hear arguments from the public prosecutor on the anticipatory bail application of members of the school management on Monday. Arguments on behalf of members of the school management including its president Abdul Khadeer have already been completed by the advocates.