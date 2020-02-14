Congress may get new chief by start of Assembly session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress leaders are hoping their party high command will appoint a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president by Monday, before the assembly session kicks off. They are also hopeful of getting some clarity over who the Leader of Opposition will be in a day or two.

With the session starting on February 17, Congress leaders say once the top posts are filled, they will be able to raise their issues against the ruling BJP. Sources say former minister D K Shivakumar’s name has been almost finalised for the KPCC president post, and that Siddaramaiah will continue on Leader of Opposition and CLP leader. Now that the Delhi elections are out of the way, the announcements will be made soon, say sources.

There is buzz that two working presidents will be appointed — Eshwar Khandre and Satish Jarkiholi, who represent Kalyana Karnataka and the Mumbai-Karnataka regions, respectively. “Since the posts of KPCC president and Leader of Opposition will go to leaders from South Karnataka, Khandre and Jarkiholi are being considered to ensure regional balance. MB Patil might be made campaign committee chairman and G Parameshwar is likely to be made a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC),’’ sources said.

Will discuss Delhi debacle, says Kharge

Belagavi: While trying to play down the Congress’ poor show in the recent assembly elections in Delhi, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that victory and loss are common in elections, and that the Congress Working Committee is holding discussions to ascertain what led to the debacle. Commenting on his party’s performance, he said Congress leaders tried their best to deliver, but failed. “We will discuss what went wrong,” he reiterated.