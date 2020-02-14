Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru violence: Police submit 50 videos for probe in anti-CAA firing incident

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police on Thursday submitted over 50 videos in a pen drive to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha who is heading the magisterial probe as evidence to violent protests that led to police firing on December 19 which claimed lives of two persons - Jaleel and Nausheen. On Thursday, two from the public deposed before G Jagadeesha. Another person has submitted a mobile recording before the magistrate. 

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha was asked to submit video evidence before the magistrate. ACP and police nodal officer Belliyappa submitted a pen drive consisting over 50 video clips including CCTV footage. The police earlier had submitted 20 digital video recorder (DVR) before the court and an acknowledgement of the same was produced before the magistrate.

Meanwhile, G Jagadeesha speaking to the media said that so far 203 public have deposed before him. “Earlier, over 201 persons had shared information regarding the firing incident and on Thursday, two others have submitted evidence. As per the High Court order, we have asked the public, media persons and the police to submit video evidence.”

A hearing on video evidence will be held at High Court on February 24. “We will submit a report based on information available so far.  We have not recorded the statement of Mangaluru police yet. The final report will be submitted within three months after completing the public hearing,” he said, adding that no videos received from social media will be accepted.

“Those submitting must have personally recorded in their mobile phones and DVRs from CCTVs installed in their houses only will be accepted.” 

