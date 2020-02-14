Home States Karnataka

Renukacharya, DKS meeting raises eyebrows

After the swearing in of ten former JDS and Congress MLAs, political boundaries seem to have become more fluid, with little clarity on who is on whose side.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the swearing-in of ten former JDS and Congress MLAs, political boundaries seem to have become more fluid, with little clarity on who is on whose side. When Honnali BJP MLA Renukacharya visited senior Congressman DK Shivakumar at the latter’s residence, many eyebrows were raised over the reason behind the meeting. There was speculation over why Renukacharya would be meeting a man who is, in all likelihood, slated to be the next KPCC president.

Renukacharya reacted to the rumours by making the meet sound purely professional. He said, “We have a three-day Krushi Sammlan in Honnali, and I went to invite him (DKS) for it.’’   Shivakumar also remained tight-lipped over the real reason behind the meeting, and corroborated Renukacharya’s story. However, insiders claim that the two discussed other issues too. It may be recalled that Renukacharya had openly rebelled against Yediyurappa in 2009. 

