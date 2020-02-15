Boy’s arms broken for objecting to smoking

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A 15-year-old boy, who is to write his Class 10 CBSE exams in about 10 days time, was beaten black and blue and had both his arms broken for objecting to some unidentified persons smoking in public and blowing the smoke on his face. Vikas (name changed), who was preparing for the examinations to be held from February 26, is now beng treated for his broken arms and grievous injuries at a private hospital near Kuvempunagar in the city.

Attack on minor: Case booked under Juvenile Justice Act

According to family members, Vikas, who had study holidays, spent the entire day on Wednesday at home preparing for exams. In the evening, he stepped out to buy some snacks near St John’s School in KHB Colony. When he was returning, a group of youths were smoking cigarettes in public and blew smoke in his face. When Vikas questioned them about this, two unidentified men allegedly abused him and then thrashed him with a wooden log.

“The hooligans unnecessarily picked a quarrel with my son as he questioned them about blowing smoke in his face. They forced my son to smoke and later hit him grievously, breaking his arms. He had to appear for the board exams, but he is now in hospital with two broken hands,” the boy’s father Shivamurthy said.Demanding stringent action against the attackers, Shivamurthy lamented, “They have put my son’s life in the dark. He was a good basketball player too. I can’t see him in this situation now.”

A complaint is filed at Vijayanagar police station and the accused’s identity is being ascertaining. “We have information that the accused came in a white car and were aged between 28-30 years. We have filed an FIR under Sections 326, 504 and 34 and also under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of children) Act, 2015. We will nab the culprits soon,” said a police officer.