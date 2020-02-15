Bus carrying Mysuru IT company employees crashes near Karkala, nine dead 

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In a major accident that occurred near Mulnur Ghat in Karkala taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, 9 people lost their lives and 31 were severely injured.

The victims have been identified as employees of White Recorders, an IT company in Mysuru. The ill-fated tourist bus – DB Travels was coming from Horanadu to Udupi and hit a rock by the side of the road as the driver lost control over the wheels.

Those among deceased have been identified as Radaravi (22), Yogendra (21), Preetham Gowda (21), Basavaraj (22), Anagha (21), Sharol (21), Ranjitha (21), all from in and around Mysuru. The identity of the two other deceased was not immediately available.

While seven persons died on the spot, two others died on the way to hospital, it is said. There were 40 people on board when the tragedy happened.

The injured persons who are admitted in Kasturba hospital have been identified as Kavya (22), Kavya G N (19), Shalini (28), Preethi (21), all from Mysuru.

Rash driving is said to be the reason behind the accident. Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan rushed the spot and took steps to shift the injured to the hospital.

More details are awaited.