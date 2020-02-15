Home States Karnataka

Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor

The 40-year-old man from Afzalpura in Karnataka's Kalaburagi was put behind bars in a murder case while doing MBBS in 1997.

KALABURAGI: Fourteen years of life in jail has not deterred Subhash Patil from fulfilling his dream of becoming a doctor.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, "I joined MBBS in 1997. But, I was jailed in a murder case in 2002. I worked at the jail's OPD and was released in 2016 for good conduct. I completed my MBBS in 2019."

Earlier this month, Patil completed a one-year mandatory internship for getting the MBBS course degree.

Police arrested Patil in 2002 in a murder case when he was in his third year of MBBS course. A court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2006.

He was put behind bars but he did not give up his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. In 2016, police released Patil on Independence day for his good conduct.

