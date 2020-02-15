Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: No proposal to have separate channel for Vidhana Soudha

Kageri said that the state legislature would not run even 150 days in a year, what should we do with the channel in the remaining days, he questioned.

Published: 15th February 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at the assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As of now there is no proposal for a separate channel to cover proceedings in the State Legislature, said speaker of Karnataka Vidhana Soudha Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri here on
Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with Express, Kageri said that the state legislature would not run even 150 days in a year, what should we do with the channel in the remaining days, he questioned.

Reacting on the ban imposed on media from covering proceedings in the Vidhana Sabha, Kageri said that he has not imposed a complete ban. Journalists of print and electronic media are free to attend the Assembly and witness the proceedings, we have prohibited only the cameras of channels. However Doordarshan camera would cover the proceedings and the video footage would be provided to all the
channels free of cost, he clarified. I am a man who is having belief in transparency, he said.

At speakers’ conferences, there have been discussions on upholding the dignity and image of the house. At such forums, suggestions have been made on running the house on the lines of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Already many states have imposed ban on new channel cameras from covering the proceedings, he claimed.

Briefing on having discussions on Indian Constitution for 2 days in the State Assembly for the first time on March 2 and March 3, the speaker of the Assembly said that such discussions would help in bringing awareness about the wishes of the Constitution among the MLAs. Though they have knowledge about the constitution, discussions would refresh their knowledge and would help in taking the message of the constitution to the doorsteps of the common people.

To a question on whether any resource persons would be invited for the discussions, Kageri said that discussions were under progress on inviting the resource persons. To another question on whether the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC would also figure in the discussions, the speaker said that in the meeting of all political parties held by him recently, all the parties have agreed to keep the discussions on the Indian Constitution above the party politics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hegde Kageri Vidhan Soudha
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp