‘Shut copier shops near exam centres’

Only staff with ID cards assigned for test duty will be allowed in the centres.

Published: 15th February 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar has directed the police to shut photocopy shops in the vicinity of PU and SSLC exam centres when the exams will be held in March, during a video conference held with district superintendents of police, deputy directors of pre-university education, district and sub-division treasury officials on Friday. He reviewed other measures to prevent any paper leaks“Strict action will be taken against rumour-mongers who create confusion on social media by posting previous years’ question papers as this year’s PU or SSLC leaked exam paper. District and police authorities must issue a circular in this regard,” Kumar said.

He asked the department officials concerned to not stop vehicles carrying the question papers questions for any inspection and asked the respective districts’ deputy commissioners to ensure the same in their districts.

“District officials and SPs must ensure that the test materials are available at the test centres before the exam. Only staff with ID cards assigned for test duty will be allowed in the centres. A good number of police personnel, especially those with good educational background, should be deployed around sensitive test centres.”

7th std public exam between March 16 and 21
An order by the Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC) dated February 14 said Class 7 public exams will be held between March 16- 21, and answers will be evaluated at the school-level itself. Academic activities as per the schedule given by the Department of Public Instruction will continue as is, before and after the exam.

Starting from March 16, the order of subjects for the exam will be first language, second language, third language, Maths, Science and Social Science. Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has resisted holding the exam citing inconvenience but the department is committed to conducting it. In case a school is being utilised for conducting 2nd Pre-University examination, officers will arrange for the best possible alternative.

