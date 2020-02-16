Better late than never? ‘Immediate’ relief given six months after floods! 

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KADRA(UTTARA KANNADA): Devastating floods hit Uttara Kannada and other parts of the state in August last year. Ironically, a large quantity of immediate essential items meant for the affected people were distributed on Friday, about six months after the natural calamity.

The reason: MLA Roopali Naik was too ill to inaugurate the distribution all these months. The items including rice, tur dal, palm oil and clothes meant to be distributed at Kurnipet village were lying sealed in a shop. Finally, the inauguration of the distribution was done on February 14, ironically in the absence of Naik, who reportedly continued to remain indisposed.

Rajesh Gaonkar, member of Mallapur gram panchayat near Kurnipet said, “they came to distribute the items yesterday. We found the dates of most of these packets expired and told the villagers to not accept them.” Some people also expressed their anger at elected representatives for supplying ‘substandard food’. “The MLA did not turn up here and the materials were sealed in a shop,” said Manoj Kalyan Mandegar, another villager.

Without wasting time, former MLA Satish Sail visited the village with food safety officials. He sought to known why the commodities were locked up for so long. “A few products that have expired should be replaced immediately,” he said.“Hope the outdated commodities will not cause any health hazard,” he said.

Dr Vinod Bhute, designated officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority collected samples of the edible oil and dal and sent them for laboratory testing.