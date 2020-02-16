CM BS Yediyurappa to be in Kashi for gurukula centenary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the revered Jangamavadi Mutt’s Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukula in the holy city of Varanasi, it will be a special occasion on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the “Siddhantha Shikhamani”, which is the Dharmagrantha of Veerashaiva religion, in 19 Indian and foreign languages.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is one of the donors to the Gurukula that has maximum number of students from Karnataka, too will be part of the celebrations to mark the centenary of the institute modelled on the schools of yore.

“The holy book has been translated into 19 Indian and foreign languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarathi, Marathi, Chinese, Japanese and others. Two thousand copies will be published in each language,” Vishal Singh, Secretary, Varanasi Development Authority and also CEO of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, told TNSE.

The Jangamavadi Mutt and Gurukula in Varanasi are major attractions for pilgrims going from Karnataka and other South Indian states. Yediyurappa will travel to Kashi along with Union Minister for State Suresh Angadi and others. He is likely to witness the majestic Ganga Arathi on the banks of Ganga.