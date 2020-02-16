Home States Karnataka

Congress threatens to disrupt Guv’s address, demand removal of Anand Singh from ministry

Singh, however, has maintained that no case booked against him specifically under the Forest Act is pending and he is ready for a change of portfolio if the Chief Minister decides.

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upping pressure on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to change Forest Minister Anand Singh’s portfolio, the Congress on Saturday warned that it will stage a protest during the Governor’s address in the assembly on Monday.

Former minister and senior Congress leader HK Patil said the chief minister must uphold the rule of law and drop Singh from the ministry. If Singh continues in the ministry, the Congress will bring up the issue in the assembly session, he said. The CM has come under fire from opposition leaders and civil society for allotting Forest Ministry to Singh, who is facing a number of cases. 

Singh, however, has maintained that no case booked against him specifically under the Forest Act is pending and he is ready for a change of portfolio if the Chief Minister decides. Singh was inducted into the ministry last week along with nine others and he was initially given Food and Civil Supplies Ministry which was later changed to Forest. 

Comments

