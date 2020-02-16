Kateel hints at cabinet reshuffle

DAVANAGERE: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said that there was a possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, although he was not sure when. Speaking to media persons, Kateel clarified that the aim of a cabinet reshuffle was to accommodate fresh and experienced faces and give portfolios suited to people for efficient governance. However, the decision will be taken by the party high command and the Chief Minister.To a question on the original and the migrant BJP MLAs, he said, “In BJP, there is no outsider.” The state BJP president also said that discussions on strengthening the party from the grassroots level were on.
