BJP Legislature Party meet finalises strategy to get Laxman  Savadi elected as MLC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP Legislature Party, which met under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here on Sunday, gave final touches to its strategy to get Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi elected as an MLC.



The party’s 117 MLAs have been told to be present in full strength to defeat any opposition plan to get its independent nominee Anil Kumar chosen.

BJP sources said that Savadi should face no problems and he should sail through this election. Yediyurappa instructed all the legislators to be present for voting by 9.00 am and to finish voting by 10.45 am to participate in the legislative session after that.

The ruling party also prepared its counter to opposition’s allegations of Mangalore police firing resulting in two deaths, sedition cases against a school headmistress and a student’s mother, delayed flood relief measures and authorities targeting opposition leaders. They said, “The strategy is not to allow the opposition to take advantage of the ruling party lapses and to counter all their charges with facts and logic.”

Party’s legislators, including newly-elected Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli -- who is said to be sour over denial of a ministerial berth to him, and newly inducted ministers participated in the meeting. However, cabinet minister K S Eshwarappa was absent. When asked, BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said that he had informed the party leadership about his absence.

State Party President Nalin Kateel, who cut short his state tour to participate in the Legislature Party meeting, said that ministers have to be present in the House during the session and if anyone cannot attend, he has to give a letter of absence.

No vindictive politics please: Gowda



Former PM HD Deve Gowda said in Hubballi on Sunday that the government should not indulge in dweshada rajakarana (vindictive politics). Hitting back, BJP Minister Sriramulu said, “We have no desire to indulge in vindictive politics.”