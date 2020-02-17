Dy CM Laxman Savadi’s challenger may struggle to win

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS-sponsored MLC candidate Anil Kumar, who was brought in to counter Dy CM Laxman Savadi, may not be able to cause an upset on Monday morning, as the lone MLC seat goes to the polls.



In what is increasingly appearing to be a botched plan, the unity of JDS itself came under question with BJP sources expressing confidence that if it comes to cross-voting, they could get more then 10 JDS legislators to cross vote.



The sources said they were in touch with the legislators. The opposition unity on Kumar’s candidature too was not clear with opposition leader Siddaramaiah sounding circumspect and pointing out that the matter of supporting Kumar had not come up for discussion in the Congress party.



The collective opposition votes stand at 68+34=102 seats, as against the BJP’s 117.