Karnataka government to revamp unlisted heritage monuments

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is all set to protect unlisted heritage monuments across the state under the ‘Samrakshane’ scheme, which is likely to be announced in the budget on March 5.



Any building or structure that is of historic and socio-cultural value, architectural or artistic significance, with respect to design and use of construction material, are considered heritage monuments.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi told TNIE that heritage monuments in the state are not just about Belur or Halebid. “There are many monuments that need attention and there is a need to preserve them for the next generation. We have identified around 25,000 structures under unlisted monuments, which will be restored with the help of private organisations,’’ he said.

Lauding the efforts of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, Ravi said that in the last 20 years, the religious leader has restored and protected 176 temples of heritage value.



“They have a team of engineers who are experts in restoring monuments. We are planning to tie up with them to carry out restoration works. They are ready to provide technical support free of cost, while the state government will bear the remaining cost,’’ he said.

Historian Suresh Moona said, “There are many monuments across the state which need protection. For instance, the Tipu’s Armoury, which is located near Bengaluru Medical College. While this armoury, where missiles were once stored, has been neglected.