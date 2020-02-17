Opposition readies to take on BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Karnataka legislature meets on Monday, the Opposition Congress and JDS have readied themselves with ammunition against the BJP government on issues like alleged misuse of police against political opponents, ‘failure’ in getting the state’s share of central funds and Anand Singh’s appointment as Forest minister, among others.

This will also be the first session after the December 5 by-polls that saw 11 of the 13 disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators winning on BJP tickets after defecting from their respective parties. Ten of them were recently sworn in as ministers in the Yediyurappa Cabinet.



“We wanted to enter the very Assembly from which were disqualified, as Ministers. Most of us will now be entering as ministers, after reelection,” a newly-inducted minister said. Governor Vajubhai Vala will address the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Council on Monday.