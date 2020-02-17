Home States Karnataka

Sedition case: Hubballi court remands Kashmiri students to judicial custody for 14 days

The students who were let out on bond were again arrested after members of right-wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.

Published: 17th February 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri students

Three Kashmiri students arrested for sedition were attacked by right wing activists in Hubballi court premises on Monday. (Photo | D Hemanth /EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Tension prevailed at Hubballi court on Monday while the police were taking out the Kashmiri students who were arrested on Sunday late night on the charges of sedition. 

The three students were seen raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a viral video after which they were detained by the Hubballi police. On Sunday though police claimed to have released them on a bond, they once again rounded them up and produced before the court on Monday morning.

Tension began when a section of advocates tried to manhandle and slap one of the students. The incident occurred when the students were being taken out of the court premises. When the students were being taken to the police vehicle, protesters who had gathered outside the court charged at the students. Some threw shoes on them and hurled abuses even as police managed to whisk the students away to a safe location.

ALSO READ | Sedition case filed against three Kashmiri students in Hubballi for 'raising pro-Pak slogans

It is said that public outcry and protests on Sunday night promoted police to arrest the students. The arrested Basit Aashiq Sofi of Sem Pora village in Baramula district, Talib Majeed of Krandigam in Anantnag district and Aamir Mohi Uddin Wani of Batkote in Anantnag district are now been handed over to the police. While two of the accused are studying in the first semester and one is studying in third semester of civil engineering. Under the Government of India quota the trio had got seats at the KLEIT in Hubballi.

On February 14, the video had gone viral where they were seen raising pro-Pakistan on the background of a song. The video was leaked on social media on the same day night and Gokul Road police detained the students and booked cases under IPC sections 124-A (sedition), 153 A and B on Saturday. On Sunday they were released briefly on a bond under CrPC Section 169. 

Condemning the release of the students, members of VHP, Bajrang Dal staged protest in front of Gokul Road police station on Sunday night for more than 3-4 hours. Following the huge protest, the police arrested the trio on Sunday night and produced them in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hubballi Bar Association has passed a resolution stating that advocates from the association will refrain from providing legal aid to three arrested students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmiri student pro pakistan slogan
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp