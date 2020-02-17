Home States Karnataka

Stormy session expected from today in Karnataka legislature

Sedition cases, flood relief works, Forest Ministry to Anand Singh likely to put BS Yediyurappa led state government on defensive.

Published: 17th February 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

(Extreme left) Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Prathapachandra Shetty invite Governor Vajubhai Vala for the joint session of the legislature, which will start. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state legislature session starting from Monday is expected to be stormy as the opposition Congress is all set to put the state government on the mat over several issues, including the alleged misuse of sedition laws, police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru, delay in flood relief works, and allotting Forest Ministry to Anand Singh.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is keen to send out a message that they have put politics on the backburner and the focus is on development. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) members, who met under former CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Sunday, discussed the party strategy to put the government on the defensive.

They decided to seek an explanation from the CM on the alleged misuse of sedition laws including registering cases against school staff and mother of a school student in Bidar for staging an anti-CAA play, filing cases against a Mysuru University student and Congress leaders.

The Congress has earlier accused the police of working in a partisan manner and booking cases against anti-CAA protesters and Congress leaders at the instance of BJP government. The police not taking any action against BJP leaders, accused of delivering inflammatory speeches, will also be taken up at the session.

Congress leaders are also likely to disrupt the Governor’s address to the joint session if he mentions CAA.
The session will start with the Governor’s address and members will debate it over the next four days. On March 2 and 3, discussions will be held on the Indian Constitution. The CM will present the budget on March 5.

For the first time, ten rebel Congress and JDS leaders, inducted into the cabinet recently, including Anand Singh, will attend the session as ministers in the BJP government. Congress members may take on the CM for allotting the Forest Ministry to Anand Singh, who is facing several cases, including the one under Forest Act.

They are demanding his removal from the ministry. Singh has said that he is ready for a change in portfolio if the CM decides.Six bills, including an amendment to Karnataka Lokayukta Act, are expected to be tabled in the session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Legislature Party anti-CAA protesters BS Yediyurappa anti-CAA protest CAA Karnataka Legislature
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp