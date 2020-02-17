Stormy session expected from today in Karnataka legislature

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state legislature session starting from Monday is expected to be stormy as the opposition Congress is all set to put the state government on the mat over several issues, including the alleged misuse of sedition laws, police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru, delay in flood relief works, and allotting Forest Ministry to Anand Singh.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is keen to send out a message that they have put politics on the backburner and the focus is on development. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) members, who met under former CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Sunday, discussed the party strategy to put the government on the defensive.

They decided to seek an explanation from the CM on the alleged misuse of sedition laws including registering cases against school staff and mother of a school student in Bidar for staging an anti-CAA play, filing cases against a Mysuru University student and Congress leaders.

The Congress has earlier accused the police of working in a partisan manner and booking cases against anti-CAA protesters and Congress leaders at the instance of BJP government. The police not taking any action against BJP leaders, accused of delivering inflammatory speeches, will also be taken up at the session.

Congress leaders are also likely to disrupt the Governor’s address to the joint session if he mentions CAA.

The session will start with the Governor’s address and members will debate it over the next four days. On March 2 and 3, discussions will be held on the Indian Constitution. The CM will present the budget on March 5.

For the first time, ten rebel Congress and JDS leaders, inducted into the cabinet recently, including Anand Singh, will attend the session as ministers in the BJP government. Congress members may take on the CM for allotting the Forest Ministry to Anand Singh, who is facing several cases, including the one under Forest Act.



They are demanding his removal from the ministry. Singh has said that he is ready for a change in portfolio if the CM decides.Six bills, including an amendment to Karnataka Lokayukta Act, are expected to be tabled in the session.