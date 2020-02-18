BSNL finds going tough amid stiff competition

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are clearing their dues as part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), now Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is under financial crisis. Unlike other telecom giants, the reason for the age-old BSNL’s crisis is said to be its inability to compete with the special offers introduced by private players like Reliance Jio.

Amid a competition which makes it tough for telecom players to evolve, BSNL attempted extending quality service to its customers. However, with altered policies of the Central government that encourages private telecom companies, BSNL is finding it hard to crack ideas which can help it maintain the impact, it once created as a well established network across the country.