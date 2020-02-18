Home States Karnataka

Cabinet clears bill to regulate hoardings, flexes across Karnataka

The state Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Amendment Bill 2020.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:21 AM

Hoardings are often cosidered an eyesore | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Amendment Bill 2020. If the bill is passed by the legislature, unauthorised flexes, banners or hoardings anywhere in the state will invite a penalty or a jail term. As the Open Places Act is currently applicable only to BBMP limits, Belagavi and Mysuru, the government plans to extend its scope to the entire state.

According to it, one cannot erect an advertisement materials without written permission from the local authority. The punishment for violation varies from penalty to six months of imprisonment or both. This also means one cannot disfigure public places in any form like painting on walls or sticking bills or posters. 

The Cabinet also gave the administrative approval for the procurement of ICT equipment at an estimated cost of  Rs 56.79 crore for the implementation of the e-hospital programme in 122 taluk hospitals, 50 community health centres and three mother-child hospitals under the National Health Mission. The e-hospital initiative envisages to connect taluk-level health centres to specialist doctors at district hospitals. Under the programme, data of patients will be recorded scientifically so that their medical history can accessed anywhere in the state. Every patient will get a bar coded out-patient card.

Administrative approval was also given for the construction of 25 buildings for BR Ambedkar and Indira Gandhi residential schools and other schools for SC/ST students at a cost of Rs 579.75 crore.The Cabinet cleared the Atal Bhujal Scheme to improve groundwater level at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. It also approved the Karnataka Race Course Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2020 which aims at raising the penalty for violation of rules from the current Rs 500 to Rs 50,000.

Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

