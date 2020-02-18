Forum proposes folk art, dance in school curriculum

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janapada Loka Parishath, the Karnataka folk cultural centre partially funded by the state government, has proposed to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to include the study of Karnataka folk culture, dance and art in the curriculum of government schools.

“We proposed that Karnataka art forms be made part of the curriculum from Classes 1 to 7 or 8. We have proposed they add theory and practical classes for children on different forms of folk dance and art, their history, significance, types of instruments used while performing, various tribes and communities that perform them and more,” said CN Rudrappa, Chief Administrative Officer of Janapada Loka.

“The theory classes would go into details such as how an instrument is made, is it made of animal skin, wood or other materials, the origin of various tribes and communities that perform 250 odd varieties of folk arts,” he said.”

Retired IAS officer Thimme Gowda, the current Chairman of Janapada Loka said, “We have proposed this to the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar to include our state’s folk art and culture in the textbooks of primary and secondary sections.”Minister Suresh Kumar was unreachable for a comment on the proposal despite repeated attempts.