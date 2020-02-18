Home States Karnataka

Governor Vajubhai Vala defends Govt’s flood relief works

Says new scheme will be implemented to prevent drought; Opposition slams guv’s speech for spreading ‘false info’

Published: 18th February 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:21 AM

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala addresses the joint session of the state legislature at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday listed out the measures taken by the government to help those hit by devastating floods last year. Addressing the joint session of the state legislature which started on Monday, the Governor also emphasised the government’s decision to implement a new watershed development scheme to prevent drought in about 100 taluks.

Watershed development has been implemented in around 47,000 hectares at a cost of Rs 136 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY). The new scheme will be implemented by converging the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and PMKSY.

The Governor with 
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa  
| nagaraja gadekal

The governor said the government has taken up irrigation projects on a priority. During the current financial year, about 12,000 hectares of irrigation potential has been created through major projects. Administration approval has been accorded to 21 irrigation projects with a total estimated cost of about 4,050 crore.

On the priority to recharge ground water, the governor said the government has given its administrative approval for four projects with an estimated cost of Rs 496 crore for filling up 175 tanks. “Secondary-treated waste water from Bengaluru city is being used to fill up tanks in the drought-prone districts of Chikkaballapur and Kolar. The government intends to implement the scheme in other important cities,” he said, adding that the government intends to make the state drought-proof by providing additional grants to supplement the funds received from the Union government under the Atal Bhujal Yojana for taking up ground water management works in 41 taluks. 

The governor’s address mentioned government programmes under various departments. However, the opposition Congress accused the government of spreading “false information” through the governor’s speech. “Adequate relief measures are still not taken even six months after the floods. Many victims are still living without shelters,” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

