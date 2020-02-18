Home States Karnataka

J&K students association urges Amit Shah, CM Yediyurappa to drop sedition charges against Kashmiri students

The association said that the charges will have serious consequences on the future of the students and should be immediately withdrawn.

Published: 18th February 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri students being roughed up outside the court premises in Hubballi on Monday. (Photo| EPS/ D Hemanth)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa to drop sedition charges on three Kashmiri students. The
the association has also demanded the university to revoke the suspension of the students.

Three students, identified as Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Aamir Mohi Uddin Wani are now under judicial custody till March 2 after the police arrested them in Hubballi on the charges of sedition.

Spokesperson of Association, Nasir Khuehami said that what students have done is a mistake. "We condemn what they (students) did in the harshest of words. But sedition charge against students is an
unacceptably harsh punishment that will ruin their futures and will further alienate them," he said.

He said that the charges will have serious consequences on the future of the students and should be immediately withdrawn. "It may have serious repercussions both in the long term and short
term. We are requesting the leaders to urgently look into the matter so that the students will find some retrieve and their futures are preserved," he said.

He also said that the Kashmiri students across India should focus on studies and protect the interests of the university they are studying in. "We urge the Kashmiri students to focus on their education rather than writing or sharing provocative statements on social media," he added.

The Association also demanded punishment and strict action against the elements involved in roughing up of students in Court premises on Hubballi on Monday. 

"Attacking students is a worrying factor for the students and parents. We demand punishment. These incidents may increase the sense of insecurity and anxiety among Kashmiri students studying outside as well as among their parents and relatives in Kashmir," the statement of the association said.

A senior VHP leader from Hubballi noted that there have been cases involving Kashmiri students in other universities but they do not come to light. "We urge the institutes to be more vigilant on the
activities of students who are from Kashmir. There are many students from North-Eastern states and they never indulge in anti-national matters," he pointed out.

