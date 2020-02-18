Karnataka govt may move resolution supporting CAA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue in Karnataka and other parts of the country, the ruling BJP is likely to move a resolution in support of the law in the ongoing assembly session. According to sources, the resolution is likely to be moved at the end of the two days’ discussion on the Constitution in both the houses of the state legislature on March 2 and 3. Sources said the party is yet to take a final decision on moving the resolution.

However, a senior minister said there is no need for the party to move such a resolution.

CM BS Yediyurappa had earlier made it clear that the state government would fully cooperate with the Centre in implementing the Act that gives citizenship to religious minorities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Parsis and Buddhists -- who faced persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India before December 31, 2014. Congress and the JDS are likely to strongly oppose any move by the BJP to discuss or move a resolution in support of the CAA.