Take action against youths raising pro-Pakistan slogans: Nalin Kumar Kateel

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In the backdrop of the three Kashmiri students who were detained on charges of sedition in Hubballi, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged that stringent action be taken against the youths for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. “Though they are students, they have indulged in anti-national activities. Now, it is up to the home department to decide on releasing or arresting them,” he said.

He also defended the attack on the youths by Hindu activists, maintaining that it was an act of unrest against anti-national activities. Kateel also spoke about minister R Ashok’s son, who was allegedly involved in an accident case near Bellary, claiming that the latter wasn’t in the car. “There is no question of hiding the minister’s son. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will look into it and will speak on the case,” Kateel said.

The Dakshina Kannada MP also hinted that one more round of Operation Lotus may take place. However, he also said that the party will wait and see what will happen in the coming days. Asked about disgruntled JDS MLA G T Deve Gowda voting for the BJP candidate in the Legislative Council elections and whether there is a possibility of JDS MLAs joining the BJP, Kateel maintained that the “BJP’s doors to everyone”.