After Maths, now Karnataka SSLC preparatory exam's English question paper also leaks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The English preparatory examination question paper for SSLC was leaked before the exam was to be held on Wednesday, confirmed Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board in a circular issued.

This took place just a day after the Math paper was leaked.



"For any exam malpractice such as leaking question paper, trying to copy in exam hall, taking pictures and circulating in social media, passing chits in exam hall will attract action, under Karnataka education act.

"One can get 3 to 5 years of jail time and Rs 5 lakh fine if proven guilty. This has been informed to principals, block education officers and deputy directors to prevent such offences. Exams will go on as per timetable," the circular read.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMs) alleged that the exam paper was leaked through 'Helo app'.

The General Secretary of KAMS said that copies of what appears to be upcoming Science and Hindi papers are also circulating on 'Helo app' as well but it is not confirmed if they are the question papers in fact.

KAMS wrote to Jagadeesh, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction urging him to curb the unlawful practice of paper leak.

"Students were getting the information through tutorials, 'Helo app' and social media. In order to curtail this practice, we request the Educational Department to file a case with the available inputs to the Cyber Crime police and put the culprit behind bars.

"Students are lured by such practices. We also suspect a few tutorials and the teachers of schools are colluding to indulge in such malpractice," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, KAMS.

The Officer of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said that a meeting was held between Department of Public Instruction Commissioner with officials today and strict instructions were issued to take responsibility for this.