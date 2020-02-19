Belagavi: Modaga gram panchayat member in dock over false papers

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It has come to light that Chennaraj Hattiholi, the brother of MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, has been allegedly issued a fake residential certificate claiming to be a resident of Modaga village, near Belagavi by Modaga Gram Panchayat. Actually, Chennaraj is a resident of Hattiholi village, Khanapur taluk.

In this regard, the CEO of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat, Rajendra K V, has ordered Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Modaga village to book a criminal case against Modaga Panchayat member Babu Kale, who allegedly managed to get the certificate issued to Chennaraj. “As per the rules, only PDO of Gram Panchayat or GP President can issue the residential certificates to those residing in the village. After I received a complaint about the residential certificate issued by Modaga panchayat to Hattiholi, I found that the certificate was not issued officially,” Rajendra said.

“It has come to light that a member of the panchayat issued it. I have directed the PDO to investigate into it,’’ Rajendra added.According to sources, Channaraj Hattiholi, with the help of Babu Kale, claimed that he is residing in house no. 442 in Modaga village. With the help of the same residential certificate, Channaraj had successfully contested the election to Modaga Prathamik Krishi Pattin Sahakari (PKPS) society (local cooperative society).

Bharatiya Krishik Samaj (Samyukta), which came to know about the illegal ways through which Chennaraj was issued the certificate, lodged a complaint with the Belagavi ZP CEO, demanding stringent action against the culprits. The samaj alleged that the Modaga panchayat violated all the rules to issue the fake certificate.

Acting on the complaint, the ZP CEO has issued directions to the Modaga panchayat authorities to book a criminal case against Kale. A complaint on the issue was also given to the Regional Commissioner of Belagavi, who also had taken this case seriously and instructed the authorities to take action against Kale, Channaraj Hattiholi and Secretary of the Modaga PKPS.President of Bharatiya Krishik Samaj, Sidagouda Modagi, has urged the authorities to cancel the membership of Babu Kale and Channaraj Hattiholi immediately, and initiate action against all others responsible.