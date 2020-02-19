Home States Karnataka

Chitradurga DC escapes unhurt in car mishap

Eyewitnesses said that the car, which took a turn to avoid cattle on the road, hit the bus head on. However, the cause of the accident will be ascertained during the enquiry.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya and two others escaped unhurt after the car they were travelling in met with an accident at Chitrahalli village of Holalkere taluk on National Highway 13 on Tuesday. According to police, the DC’s car collided head-on with a KSRTC bus which was bound for Chitradurga at Chitrahalli Gate. The intensity of the crashwas such that the car was damaged beyond repair, and is not fit for use anymore.

Vinoth Priya, her gunman Naveen and driver Mansoor were saved because of the airbags present in the car, which were activated immediately upon collision. The Deputy Commissioner suffered injuries to her finger, while her driver suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the PHC. Later, she arrived at Chitradurga in a separate car. 

Eyewitnesses said that the car, which took a turn to avoid cattle on the road, hit the bus head on. However, the cause of the accident will be ascertained during the enquiry. The accident led to a road block, which lasted for some time. The police arrived on the spot, cleared the debris and allowed for vehicular movement. Chitrahalli police are investigating the incident.

