En samachara tweet of ‘Twitterappa’ goes viral

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now Twitter India handle too has started ‘speaking’ in Kannada! Tweeple of Karnataka were in for a pleasant surprise when this handle went Kannada with a tweet ‘en samachara’ (what’s news?’) written in the local language and in Kannada script. Such was the response that some even replied in a very local dialect, “enilla neene helu tweetarappa” (nothing much you tell us tweeterappa).

One Twitter user @SimpleSuni went a step ahead and replied giving not only the day’s news updates but even mentioning tomorrow’s and the next week’s news! With the recent issue of Kannada language not being given importance and seeking priority and reservations for Kannadigas going viral in the State, this tweet was liked and retweeted by several hundreds of them in no time of the tweet.

While many of them took this as an opportunity to thank ‘Twitter India’ for such a “lovely and pleasant” tweet, there were a few who were more interested in ranting and also requesting on whether Twitter would soon introduce the ‘edit’ option. Omkar Shetty, a twitteratti said, “will you introduce edit button?” To which Twitter India handle replied with an upside down emoji.

Twitterati in a frenzy

Several of them were thrilled that the handle was actually replying to their tweets. “Thank you very much for replying and also posting something in our language. Continue this,” said a tweet from Nandini.

Interestingly, some of them even spoke about traffic in Bengaluru and explained their ordeal of getting stuck in traffic jam at Silk Board junction.

Several movie buffs even gave ‘samachara’ to Twitter India about the release of trailers of their favourite heroes. Some spoke about the recent news on Kambala. One Twitter user Kiran even asked — “which one you prefer ragi mudde+mutton ranganna or prashanth?”(Asked the handle if he liked ragi ball or mutton and prefers ‘Ranganna’ or ‘Prashanth hotel’). At 1.15 am, it was 1,494 retweets and 6,764 likes.