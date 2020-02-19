Karnataka woman gives birth to baby in bus on her way to hospital

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A Woman gave birth to a female baby in a KSRTC Bus near Hassan Bus stand on Wednesday in Karnataka.

The woman, Haseena of Madikeri, gave birth when she was going to HIMS hospital for the delivery along with her mother Begum.

The driver stopped the bus immediately after hearing the situation. Passengers and her mother assisted and consoled Haseena when she was facing severe pain.

The KSRTC staff also brought new clothes and blankets to Haseena and her baby.

Later, Haseena was shifted to HIMS Hospital in Hassan in an ambulance with the help of passengers and KSRTC officials. According to the doctors, the mother and the newborn baby are healthy and are likely to be discharged within a few days.

The Bus was going to Hubballi via Hassan when the rare incident occurred.