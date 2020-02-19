Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru Police firing, sedition cases rock Assembly session

Speaker refuses to allow discussion on law and order, forcing Oppn to walk out

Published: 19th February 2020

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and police firing at protesters in Mangaluru rocked both Houses of the state legislature on Tuesday. Angry Congress members walked out of the assembly after Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri refused to allow a discussion on the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state, including police action against anti-CAA protesters. Demanding that the Speaker allow him to move an adjournment motion on the subject, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that there is no mention of protests against CAA and police firing in which two persons were killed in Mangaluru.

“There was no provocation for the police to open fire at protesters in Mangaluru and they could have handled the situation better. The police are acting like puppets in the hands of the government. I was not allowed to visit Mangaluru and the police commissioner even issued me a notice asking me not to visit. As leader of the Opposition, it was my right and responsibility,” Siddaramaiah said, demanding a detailed discussion on the subject.

 Yediyurappa faced off on the floor of the assembly

After Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhuswamy intervened and took objection to the demand of moving the adjournment motion, the Speaker rejected Siddaramaiah’s request, but agreed to allow the discussion under a different rule, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Congress members, however, insisted that the Speaker should allow them to start the debate immediately and that the discussion on the Governor’s address can be taken up later. When the Speaker turned down their request, it led to heated exchanges between Opposition and ruling party members.At one point, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa intervened and raised his voice to tell Siddaramaiah that he cannot dictate the Chair. The Congress members took strong objection to Speaker’s comments when he asked them not to waste time. They asked the Speaker to expunge his remarks, while Kageri only assured them of looking into the demand.

Cong owners of tukde tukde gang: Minister
Ruling BJP and opposition Congress members were engaged in a heated argument after Minister C T Ravi accused Congress of supporting “tukde tukde gang”.Taking objection to his comments, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge asked the government to explain who constituted the tukde tukde gang and why the government was not taking action against them. As members from both sides were hurling accusations at each other, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told Congress members that they were the owners of the gang.

